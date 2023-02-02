IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ilhan Omar voted out of Foreign Affairs committee by GOP members

    01:45

  • AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee

    01:09

  • Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills

    04:08

  • FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house

    02:12

  • Rep. Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secy. Mayorkas

    01:16

  • Cicilline proposes banning those who 'supported an insurrection' from leading Pledge of Allegiance

    01:54

  • Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations

    04:28

  • Sources: FBI conducted undisclosed search of Biden’s private office in November

    01:26

  • White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

    02:33

  • Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?

    04:40

  • Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter

    02:54

  • Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings

    01:38

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:32

  • McConnell: Debt limit solution 'lies between Speaker McCarthy and the president'

    01:13

  • Senate holds hearing on Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift 'ticketing disaster'

    01:44

  • FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    01:47

  • Supreme Court justices deliver first case decisions in person post-pandemic

    01:32

  • Sen. Tim Kaine announces he will run again in 2024: ‘I’ve got more I want to do’

    02:28

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify' person who leaked draft of abortion ruling

    01:21

NBC News NOW

Senate committee requests access to classified documents found at Biden's home

05:17

The Senate Intelligence Committee is ramping up the pressure on the Biden administration to get access to the classified documents found at his Washington, D.C., office and private home. This comes as the FBI is attempting to schedule a search of former Vice President Pence’s home. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports. Feb. 2, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ilhan Omar voted out of Foreign Affairs committee by GOP members

    01:45

  • AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee

    01:09

  • Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills

    04:08

  • FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house

    02:12

  • Rep. Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secy. Mayorkas

    01:16

  • Cicilline proposes banning those who 'supported an insurrection' from leading Pledge of Allegiance

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All