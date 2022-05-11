IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate fails to pass bill codifying Roe v. Wade

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Senate fails to advance Democratic-led bill keeping abortion legal nationwide

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin announces he will vote against abortion bill

    01:24

  • McConnell criticizes 'extreme' abortion bill proposed by Democrats

    01:56

  • Schumer calls for passage of abortion bill to protect 'fundamental rights of women'

    01:26

  • Mitch McConnell clarifies national abortion ban comments

    00:30

  • Senate set to vote on abortion amid growing divide on Roe v. Wade

    02:16

  • Interstate battles potentially arising from state laws protecting abortion providers

    01:58

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Abortion rights activists protest outside Justice Alito’s home

    02:08

  • Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group office

    01:45

  • US Senate expected to vote on bill to codify abortion rights into law

    02:06

  • Police in Wisconsin investigating fire at anti-abortion office as arson

    01:48

  • MTP Compressed: States prepare for potential Supreme Court overturning of Roe

    02:54

  • Michigan AG will 'refuse to enforce' state's 1931 abortion law

    01:13

  • Mississippi Gov.: ‘Empathetic’ towards 'ladies who find themselves in very difficult times’

    01:51

  • Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’

    08:10

  • Michigan AG: Miscarriage investigations ‘will have a chilling effect’ on women’s healthcare

    01:06

  • Full Michigan AG: Women 'are going to die' if Roe is overturned

    07:36

  • Mississippi Gov. refuses to say whether he would sign legislation banning contraceptives

    01:51

NBC News NOW

Senate fails to advance Democratic-led bill keeping abortion legal nationwide

06:07

A bill aimed to protect abortion rights failed to advance in a 49-51 Senate vote with one Democrat joining all 50 Republicans to block it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called it “one of the most consequential” votes the Senate has held in decades. May 11, 2022

  • Senate fails to pass bill codifying Roe v. Wade

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Senate fails to advance Democratic-led bill keeping abortion legal nationwide

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin announces he will vote against abortion bill

    01:24

  • McConnell criticizes 'extreme' abortion bill proposed by Democrats

    01:56

  • Schumer calls for passage of abortion bill to protect 'fundamental rights of women'

    01:26

  • Mitch McConnell clarifies national abortion ban comments

    00:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All