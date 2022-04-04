Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
04:03
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a meeting on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination this morning ahead of a wider vote involving the entire chamber later this week. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what to expect from this morning’s meeting and how partisanship is impacting the confirmation process. April 4, 2022
Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
04:03
