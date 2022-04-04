IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

  • Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 

    03:58

  • Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana

    04:08

  • American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris

    03:44

  • Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 

    04:36

  • Justice Department charging 12 in gun-running conspiracy to supply Chicago gang

    02:10

  • Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • CDC: 55 percent of teens report experiencing emotional abuse during pandemic

    02:37

  • Closing arguments begin in Michigan governor kidnapping trial

    00:13

  • House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization

    00:48

  • New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes

    03:18

  • Good to Know: Skippy peanut butter recall, Google improvements, vending machine burgers

    01:58

  • Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home

    00:21

  • March jobs report: U.S. economy adds 431,000 jobs, unemployment declines to 3.6 percent

    01:19

NBC News NOW

Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

04:03

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a meeting on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination this morning ahead of a wider vote involving the entire chamber later this week. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what to expect from this morning’s meeting and how partisanship is impacting the confirmation process. April 4, 2022

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All