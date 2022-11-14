IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden, Xi meet for three hours amid rising tensions

    01:39

  • Biden announces largest U.S. investment in green energy at U.N. summit

    01:30

  • Biden: Elon Musk's relationship with foreign governments 'worth being looked at'

    00:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on lawsuit against Native American adoption law

    02:37

  • Americans head to the polls in hotly contested midterm elections

    03:13

  • 'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet 

    01:53

  • Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

    02:12

  • SCOTUS poised to end race consideration in college admissions

    00:27

  • Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court

    01:44

  • Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

  • Biden stresses 'ironclad commitment' to shared values in meeting with Israeli president

    02:19

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Jill Biden reflects on unique influence she has in the White House

    02:15

  • Judge dismisses GOP states’ effort to halt student loan forgiveness

    00:21

  • Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

    00:31

  • Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Senate may vote on bill protecting same-sex marriage this week

01:23

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate is going to move on a bill that could codify same-sex marriage, a move Democrats have been pushing for following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 14, 2022

