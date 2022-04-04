Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination
04:00
The Senate Judiciary Committee is deadlocked in a tie vote on whether to recommend Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and Sen. Chuck Schumer is working to discharge her nomination to the committee. NBC's Garrett Haake reports. April 4, 2022
Three GOP Senators vote for Jackson in procedural vote
07:10
Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
03:07
Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies
02:17
North Dakota student takes great-grandmother to prom
02:21
Man accused of killing Tinder date extradited to New York to face charges
03:39
Now Playing
Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination