Senate passes daylight saving time bill: What happens next?

In a surprising move, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent around the country, meaning Americans would no longer need to change their clocks twice a year. Former Director of the Time Services Department for the U.S. Naval Observatory, Dr. Demetrios Matsakis, joins News NOW to explain why we have daylight savings time in the first place and why some people might not want to make the change. March 16, 2022