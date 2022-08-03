IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Senate passed PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

NBC News NOW

Senate passed PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

03:30

After a week of unexpected hurdles, the Senate passed the PACT act, a bill that expands health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas. NBC News’ Scott Wong breaks down what changed in the bill to get it passed and how veterans are reacting to the vote. Aug. 3, 2022

    Senate passed PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

