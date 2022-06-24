IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

  • California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

  • Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

  • Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’

  • Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

  • GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

  • Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

On the heels of a spate of deadly mass shootings across the country, the Senate passed the first major federal gun legislation in nearly three decades on Thursday with overwhelming bipartisan support. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains how the bill received support from both sides of the aisle and whether it is likely to pass through Congress before heading to President Biden’s desk.  June 24, 2022

