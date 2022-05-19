IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

    03:34
NBC News NOW

Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

03:34

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill 86-11, which includes funding for disaster relief and defense and intelligence support. May 19, 2022

    Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

    03:34
