Senate passes resolution to repeal Biden's private sector vaccine mandate
01:12
Share this -
copied
The measure to defund and repeal President Joe Biden's private sector vaccine mandate passed in the Senate in a 52-48 vote. This measure would apply to private sector businesses with 100 employees or more. Dec. 9, 2021
Senate passes resolution to repeal Biden's private sector vaccine mandate
01:12
Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron variant and effectiveness of boosters
02:02
Pfizer study shows booster shot protects against Covid-19 omicron variant
02:33
U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron
01:33
Thousands of service members miss Covid vaccination deadlines
03:29
Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’