NBC News NOW

Senate passes resolution to repeal Biden's private sector vaccine mandate

01:12

The measure to defund and repeal President Joe Biden's private sector vaccine mandate passed in the Senate in a 52-48 vote. This measure would apply to private sector businesses with 100 employees or more. Dec. 9, 2021

