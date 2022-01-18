IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition

06:07

As this year’s midterm elections approach, the Senate is preparing to vote on two key voting rights bills that are critical to President Biden’s legislative agenda, but Democrats might not have enough support to pass the bills. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell and Mike Memoli have the details. Jan. 18, 2022

