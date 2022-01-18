Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition
06:07
Share this -
copied
As this year’s midterm elections approach, the Senate is preparing to vote on two key voting rights bills that are critical to President Biden’s legislative agenda, but Democrats might not have enough support to pass the bills. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell and Mike Memoli have the details. Jan. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service
08:35
Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition
04:39
Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages
02:15
13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school
02:26
Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga
02:34
New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker