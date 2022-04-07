IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Parents of transgender athletes speak out against new law in Oklahoma

    05:02

  • U.N. warns time to act on climate change is ‘now or never’

    04:33
  • Now Playing

    Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

    04:25

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

    10:04

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10

  • American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso

    02:55

  • Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

    04:44

  • Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire

    01:56

  • Police say ‘gang violence’ likely responsible for deadly Sacramento shooting

    04:15

  • Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

    03:53

  • How the U.S. is using intelligence to fight information war with Russia

    05:35

  • Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape of You'

    00:43

  • White House extends pause on federal student loan payments

    00:17

  • No charges filed against Minneapolis police in shooting death of Amir Locke

    02:57

  • Georgia legislators pass bill to allow state police to investigate election crimes

    02:53

  • Covid relief bill stalls amid dispute over immigration policy

    02:57

  • CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot

    03:59

  • Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59

  • Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?

    04:01

NBC News NOW

Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

04:03

Late last night, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate has reached an agreement to hold the Supreme Court confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as early as this afternoon. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down what is expected from today’s vote and when Judge Jackson could take her seat on the Supreme Court. April 7, 2022

  • Parents of transgender athletes speak out against new law in Oklahoma

    05:02

  • U.N. warns time to act on climate change is ‘now or never’

    04:33
  • Now Playing

    Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

    04:25

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

    10:04

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All