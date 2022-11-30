IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Senate votes to pass Respect for Marriage Act 

04:53

The Senate has voted to codify same-sex and interracial marriage by the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill will now head to the House for a final vote as early as next week and then will await President Biden’s signature. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports. Nov. 30, 2022

