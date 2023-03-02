IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing

    03:12

  • Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act of 2023

    01:23

  • New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats

    03:36

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan

    02:08

  • Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan facing Supreme Court skepticism

    02:12

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student debt relief plan

    02:43

  • Supreme Court to weigh Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

    02:09

  • 'Black history matters,' says Biden at White House celebration

    01:35

  • Pence on Trump’s 2024 run: ‘I’m confident we’ll have better choices’

    01:15

  • Supreme Court hears lawsuit claiming Twitter aided and abetted terrorist attack

    01:52

  • Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online

    01:24

  • Biden makes defiant address on Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

    02:14

  • Supreme Court hears case over holding Google liable for videos with harmful content

    02:31

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on tech company’s content moderation

    05:29

  • Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine

    04:56

  • Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’

    01:20

  • Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects

    03:23

  • Biden to NBC News: Decision to shoot down three aerial objects not an overreaction

    06:09

  • White House speaks on unidentified objects being shot down

    02:03

  • White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08

NBC News NOW

Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized for shingles

00:29

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has been hospitalized with shingles which the 89-year-old was diagnosed with in February, according to a statement from her office. March 2, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing

    03:12

  • Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act of 2023

    01:23

  • New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats

    03:36

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan

    02:08

  • Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan facing Supreme Court skepticism

    02:12

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student debt relief plan

    02:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All