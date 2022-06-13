IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Senators announce bipartisan gun reform package

03:42

Key Senators have announced a bipartisan agreement on new gun legislation in the wake of a spate of deadly mass shootings across the country, marking the most significant action on gun laws in nearly 30 years. NBC News' Josh Lederman breaks down what legislation is in the bill and when the bill could become law. June 13, 2022

