NBC News NOW

Senators grill social media CEOs over online safety for kids

05:16

Leaders of the most popular social media networks testified over how safe their platforms are for children, especially when it comes to sexual exploitation. As these companies defended their platforms, they faced bipartisan anger from lawmakers and parents who lost their children and blame these companies for playing a role in their deaths. Jan. 31, 2024

