Senators launch probe into private equity’s growing role in health care

- Now Playing
Senators launch probe into private equity’s growing role in health care01:16
- UP NEXT
Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching06:16
Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree02:55
Veterinarians exploring treatments to help dogs suffering from growing respiratory illness03:18
Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas04:51
Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate03:21
Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot02:28
SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma03:23
COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 203003:31
COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis03:35
Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases03:26
Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump03:38
Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza04:06
Mark Cuban selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks03:58
More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day02:21
Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee03:10
Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on financial crimes02:56
Derek Chauvin expected to survive prison stabbing after being seriously injured02:46
What it takes to be a college mascot02:28
Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation02:39
- Now Playing
Senators launch probe into private equity’s growing role in health care01:16
- UP NEXT
Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching06:16
Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree02:55
Veterinarians exploring treatments to help dogs suffering from growing respiratory illness03:18
Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas04:51
Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate03:21
Play All