Nikki Haley targeted in GOP debate, U.S. marshal accused of abusing woman on flight, and 'Yellowstone' star sued by show's creator

Senators launch probe into private equity's growing role in health care

Two U.S. senators have launched a bipartisan investigation into secretive and powerful private-equity firms’ involvement in health care. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin explains how some estimates show that private equity's involvement in buying up hospitals and nursing homes has caused a trillion dollars of debt. Dec. 7, 2023

