IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years

    02:36

  • Congressional report finds contractor netted $340 million in profits from government contract

    01:54

  • New short film 'The Letter Men' reveals secret love letters among gay soldiers in WWII

    01:49

  • AG Garland assures Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching 'all of the hearings'

    01:53

  • Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold

    02:16

  • White House ending Covid testing for international travelers arriving in U.S.

    01:10

  • Officer pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of Patrick Lyoya

    02:23

  • Five marines killed in Osprey aircraft crash outside San Diego

    02:07

  • Michigan officer charged with murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

    03:03

  • Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election

    02:58

  • FBI seizes electronic data of retired general at center of Qatar lobbying investigation

    02:05

  • U.K. prosecutors authorize assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

    01:59

  • Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify on July 15 for New York civil investigation

    00:59

  • Texas candidate in race with razor-thin margin asks for ballots to be recounted

    02:07

  • Pentagon investigates whether American service member attacked U.S. base in Syria

    01:32

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28

  • A look back at first 100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:27

  • Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex

    02:59

  • Police arrest man with body armor and high-capacity magazines outside Capitol

    01:04

NBC News NOW

Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

03:56

The bipartisan group of senators negotiating for new gun laws are running into complications over proposed red flag grants and the "boyfriend loophole" to keep firearms from domestic abusers. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.June 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years

    02:36

  • Congressional report finds contractor netted $340 million in profits from government contract

    01:54

  • New short film 'The Letter Men' reveals secret love letters among gay soldiers in WWII

    01:49

  • AG Garland assures Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching 'all of the hearings'

    01:53

  • Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All