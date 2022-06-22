Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials

    03:18

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'

    09:06

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Arizona House speaker: Giuliani admitted he had fraud theories, 'we just don't have the evidence'

    00:32

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

  • Schiff: Trump's election lies were 'dangerous cancer' on American politics

    01:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

  • All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election

    03:35

  • MTP Compressed: Jan. 6 committee continues investigation as U.S. faces ‘likely’ recession

    02:59

  • Fmr. Trump adviser Peter Navarro introduces legal team after not guilty plea in federal court

    02:36

  • Jean-Pierre says Biden has regular Covid testing cadence, declines to give specific date

    01:59

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing: Pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:08

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

NBC News NOW

Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill

01:17

A bipartisan group of senators announces a deal has been met on gun legislation, releasing the text of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.” The bill includes funding to implement “red flag” laws and enhanced background checks for people 18 to 21.  June 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials

    03:18

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'

    09:06

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All