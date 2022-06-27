Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

After the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that called on President Biden to declare a public health emergency. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down why the senators consider the ruling a threat to public health and what steps Congress can take to codify abortion access nationwide. June 27, 2022