Separated brothers reunited after 50 years

Randy and Edward Waites, who were separated as young children, were reunited thanks to a local news report on Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch shares the details of their reunion. Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Airline passenger arrested after allegedly trying to open exit door
02:58
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service
02:32
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times
00:25
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements
03:51
Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles
02:35
How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation