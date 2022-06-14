IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Serena Williams to return to Wimbledon

    00:16
  • UP NEXT

    Markets continue to fall ahead of Fed announcement on interest rates

    03:21

  • Biden to meet with Mohammed bin Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

    04:06

  • Lizzo apologizes, changes song lyric after criticism over ableism

    00:15

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

    01:16

  • Iranian-backed militias are stepping up attacks on U.S. targets

    02:08

  • Pope Francis cancels Africa trip due to ongoing knee problem

    00:13

  • Japan begins to reopen borders to foreign tourists

    00:13

  • Motive of Maryland gunman who killed his three coworkers still unknown

    01:49

  • Biden meets with Brazilian president at Summit of the Americas

    02:10

  • Sriracha shortage expected to last through the summer

    00:12

  • How the latest increase in inflation impacts consumers

    02:19

  • DeSantis considering legislation to investigate parents who take children to drag shows

    02:43

  • Trump criticizes Barr as 'weak and frightened' in response to Jan. 6 hearing

    01:19

  • Mexican megachurch leader receives 16-year sentence for abusing minors

    02:18

  • DOJ launches investigation into Louisiana State Police

    03:16

  • Senators closing in on final agreement for bipartisan coup prevention bill

    02:57

  • Uvalde schools superintendent refuses to answer questions about police chief

    02:02

  • Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies

    03:35

  • Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee

    01:08

NBC News NOW

Serena Williams to return to Wimbledon

00:16

Serena Williams is making a return to Wimbledon this year after winning a wild-card entry for singles. Williams has not played tennis since getting injured last year.June 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Serena Williams to return to Wimbledon

    00:16
  • UP NEXT

    Markets continue to fall ahead of Fed announcement on interest rates

    03:21

  • Biden to meet with Mohammed bin Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

    04:06

  • Lizzo apologizes, changes song lyric after criticism over ableism

    00:15

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

    01:16

  • Iranian-backed militias are stepping up attacks on U.S. targets

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All