    Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

NBC News NOW

Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

The company 3M is facing claims that a version of their product issued by the U.S. military to troops for more than 15 years was "dangerously" defective. Nearly 300,000 current and former service members are waiting for some form of accountability. NBC News' Courtney Kube spoke with a veteran who is suing 3M, claiming he feels betrayed by the company's alleged oversight.May 5, 2022

