IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement
March 12, 202403:41

  • CPI report says inflation up 0.4% in February

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security

    03:52

  • Nearly 60 RNC employees fired after Trump-picked leadership moves in

    00:53

  • White House thanks Congressional leaders in averting a government shutdown

    01:10

  • Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

    05:04

  • U.S. economy adds 275,000 jobs in February

    03:14

  • ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ team on bringing the beloved film to Broadway

    05:28

  • Actor Jermaine Fowler speaks about new film ‘Ricky Stanicky’

    06:09

  • Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8

    03:23

  • Sen. Bob Menendez faces obstruction of justice charges

    02:44

  • Gaza cease-fire talks continue amid push to get a deal done by Ramadan

    04:44

  • Haley not expected to endorse Trump after exiting the 2024 race

    03:46

  • Administration officials reportedly watered down Kamala Harris' Gaza speech

    01:11

  • How Virginia and Massachusetts voters are feeling on Super Tuesday

    04:24

  • Blizzard conditions continue to impact the Sierra Nevada range

    02:45

  • Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

    04:52

  • House Oversight Committee releases Hunter Biden's testimony transcript

    03:00

  • Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12

  • Stars of new musical 'Most Likely Not To...' shine a light on spinal muscular atrophy

    05:56

NBC News NOW

Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

03:41

Florida will now allow teachers and students to speak about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom, but not during instruction, after a settlement between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys challenged the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton explains how both sides feel vindicated in the settlement and the major effect of the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act.March 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • CPI report says inflation up 0.4% in February

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security

    03:52

  • Nearly 60 RNC employees fired after Trump-picked leadership moves in

    00:53

  • White House thanks Congressional leaders in averting a government shutdown

    01:10

  • Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

    05:04
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All