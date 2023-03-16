IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

03:04

Authorities in Virginia have charged seven deputies with second-degree murder after a 28-year-old man was allegedly smothered to death as the officers restrained him during a hospital transport. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has the details. March 16, 2023

