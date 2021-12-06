Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee
Several former Trump administration officials are facing a deadline to appear before the January 6 House committee, which could see them being held in contempt if they refuse to turn over documents related to the Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains who is expected to appear before the committee and how their depositions could impact the investigation. Dec. 6, 2021
