Two National Guard choppers went down near a Utah ski resort with a military helicopter crashing in Hawaii just hours later. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on the string of crashes in the U.S. over the last week. Feb. 24, 2022
CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk
08:17
Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers
04:18
Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis
03:48
Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year
03:17
Now Playing
Several helicopters crash across the U.S.
03:20
UP NEXT
Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor