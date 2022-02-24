IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Explosions heard in Ukraine capital as Putin announces Russian military operation

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

    03:54

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

    07:37

  • Ukrainian parents taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children

    02:47

  • Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’

    02:55

  • Texas attorney general says transition care for minors is child abuse under state law

    01:07

  • New study reveals scientists' fossil discovery of giant flying reptile

    00:20

  • Republicans flip highly-contested Jacksonville City Council seat

    02:52

  • Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Police end hostage standoff in Amsterdam Apple store

    00:26

  • Internet service restored to Tonga five weeks after volcanic eruption, tsunami

    00:30

  • Hong Kong will test 7.5 million population for Covid in March as cases soar

    00:36

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas

    06:38

  • Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects

    05:32

  • Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

    02:12

NBC News NOW

Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

03:20

Two National Guard choppers went down near a Utah ski resort with a military helicopter crashing in Hawaii just hours later. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on the string of crashes in the U.S. over the last week. Feb. 24, 2022

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

    03:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All