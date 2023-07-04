Several injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack as Israel continues West Bank military operation 

- Now Playing
Several injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack as Israel continues West Bank military operation03:14
Highland Park marches to honor lives lost 1 year after Fourth of July mass shooting02:49
Search for suspects continues after Baltimore shooting03:15
At least 8 killed in Israel’s assault on the West Bank02:31
Beachgoers react to record breaking West Coast heat02:23
Baltimore police search for multiple gunmen after deadly block party shooting03:23
Rep. Santos appears before judge on fraud and money laundering charges02:28
Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting02:30
Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness02:41
Networking app 'Spark' connects users in person02:48
YouTube star Colleen Ballinger facing backlash over alleged fan relationships02:24
Parkland school officer found not guilty on all counts03:11
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions04:26
Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation04:21
First photos released of recovered Titan submersible wreckage02:33
Midwest experiencing extremely poor air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires01:11
Delta jet makes emergency landing without nose gear02:08
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in death of Jordan Neely03:16
Ryan Seacrest named new host of 'Wheel of Fortune'04:53
Audio from 2021 reveals Trump discussing classified documents03:02
