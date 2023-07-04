IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Several injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack as Israel continues West Bank military operation 

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Highland Park marches to honor lives lost 1 year after Fourth of July mass shooting

    02:49

  • Search for suspects continues after Baltimore shooting

    03:15

  • At least 8 killed in Israel’s assault on the West Bank

    02:31

  • Beachgoers react to record breaking West Coast heat

    02:23

  • Baltimore police search for multiple gunmen after deadly block party shooting

    03:23

  • Rep. Santos appears before judge on fraud and money laundering charges

    02:28

  • Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

    02:30

  • Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

    02:41

  • Networking app 'Spark' connects users in person

    02:48

  • YouTube star Colleen Ballinger facing backlash over alleged fan relationships

    02:24

  • Parkland school officer found not guilty on all counts

    03:11

  • Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions

    04:26

  • Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation

    04:21

  • First photos released of recovered Titan submersible wreckage

    02:33

  • Midwest experiencing extremely poor air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires

    01:11

  • Delta jet makes emergency landing without nose gear

    02:08

  • Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in death of Jordan Neely

    03:16

  • Ryan Seacrest named new host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

    04:53

  • Audio from 2021 reveals Trump discussing classified documents

    03:02

NBC News NOW

Several injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack as Israel continues West Bank military operation 

03:14

Israeli police say multiple people were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv as Israeli forces carry out a military operation in the occupied West Bank. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on whether the Tel Aviv attack could be related and the international community's response to Israel's operation that has left at least 10 Palestinians dead.July 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Several injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack as Israel continues West Bank military operation 

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Highland Park marches to honor lives lost 1 year after Fourth of July mass shooting

    02:49

  • Search for suspects continues after Baltimore shooting

    03:15

  • At least 8 killed in Israel’s assault on the West Bank

    02:31

  • Beachgoers react to record breaking West Coast heat

    02:23

  • Baltimore police search for multiple gunmen after deadly block party shooting

    03:23
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All