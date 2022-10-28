IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Several social media platforms in the midst of change

06:35

Major challenges are ahead for two of social media’s biggest players Twitter and Facebook. According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is installing fear in some advertisers as hate speech could potentially flourish if Musk softens the content moderation policies. Additionally, Meta’s quarterly earnings fell short of expectations sending its stock prices plunging. Oct. 28, 2022

