Severe storms slam the South causing at least 21 deaths
May 27, 202403:25
    Severe storms slam the South causing at least 21 deaths

At least 21 people have died in several states after the severe weather spun tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports on the aftermath from the deadly storms. May 27, 2024

