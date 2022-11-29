IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Severe weather, delays cause holiday travel nightmare

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Severe weather disrupting travel after holiday weekend

    01:19

  • Travelers face delays in big post-holiday rush back home

    02:36

  • New details about Carnival cruise passenger who fell overboard

    01:57

  • Millions begin holiday journey back home after Thanksgiving

    02:04

  • Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

    02:42

  • Airports and highways report few travel issues on Thanksgiving

    03:44

  • Holiday tips to avoid overindulging, awkward conversations, more

    04:27

  • Worried about Thanksgiving plans going awry? Follow these tips

    03:55

  • X-ray shows live tabby cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport

    00:35

  • Millions of Americans hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving

    03:51

  • These are the best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving

    02:23

  • Airlines aim to avoid Thanksgiving travel chaos with hiring spree

    02:01

  • Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn

    01:37

  • What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

    02:35

  • Millions hit the road and skies as Thanksgiving travel rush begins

    02:47

  • What Americans can expect while traveling this Thanksgiving

    02:03

  • How to battle jet lag during the holiday season

    01:29

  • Your Thanksgiving questions answered: Travel, turkey, more

    03:11

  • 55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

    01:31

NBC News NOW

Severe weather, delays cause holiday travel nightmare

03:03

Airports across the U.S. are seeing pre-pandemic numbers of passengers during the holiday season. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more on how severe weather and a string of bizarre incidents are adding to the travel nightmare that is plaguing travelers around the country. Nov. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Severe weather, delays cause holiday travel nightmare

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Severe weather disrupting travel after holiday weekend

    01:19

  • Travelers face delays in big post-holiday rush back home

    02:36

  • New details about Carnival cruise passenger who fell overboard

    01:57

  • Millions begin holiday journey back home after Thanksgiving

    02:04

  • Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All