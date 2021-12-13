Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case
Larry Nassar’s abuse survivors reached a $380 million settlement. The former team doctor was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts. More than 500 gymnasts will end up compensated by USA Gymnasts and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Dec. 13, 2021
