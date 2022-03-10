IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering

    01:53

  • Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students

    03:36

  • Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.

    03:27

  • Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:24

  • National average gas price hits a record $4.25

    01:31

  • Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later

    02:00

  • Man killed by fellow patient during fight at D.C. hospital

    00:36

  • Pfizer launches trial to test Covid pill in children

    01:58

  • ‘Black Panther’ director mistaken for bank robber according to police

    03:58

  • Washington state parents call for action on school bullying, violence

    02:05

  • SUV hits moving freight train leaving 4 dead

    01:04

  • Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old in the back will be fired

    02:20

  • Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows

    01:40

  • New Jersey women charged after allegedly forcing 13-year-old girl to wear shock collar

    01:39

  • How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill could impact members of the LGBTQ community

    05:05

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’

    04:06

  • Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

    04:49

  • Watch: New Jersey father throws toddler out of burning building

    01:38

  • Former Pennsylvania choir teacher charged with assault of minors

    01:32

NBC News NOW

Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’

04:36

The Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville is Louisiana’s newest juvenile lockup. An NBC News investigation in collaboration with ProPublica and The Marshall Project uncovered incident reports and accounts of children in solitary confinement around the clock, shackled with leg irons and deprived of an education.March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering

    01:53

  • Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students

    03:36

  • Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.

    03:27

  • Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:24

  • National average gas price hits a record $4.25

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All