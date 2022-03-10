Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’
The Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville is Louisiana’s newest juvenile lockup. An NBC News investigation in collaboration with ProPublica and The Marshall Project uncovered incident reports and accounts of children in solitary confinement around the clock, shackled with leg irons and deprived of an education.March 10, 2022
