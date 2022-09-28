IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

An ugly court battle is getting more complicated for pop legend Shakira who stands accused of tax fraud with the Spanish government claiming the singer owes the country millions of dollars. NBC News’ Niala Charles has the latest on how Shakira is preparing for the trial as she becomes the latest in a string of celebrities finding themselves in hot water in Spain. Sept. 28, 2022

    Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

