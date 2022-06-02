IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

    Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

  'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

  Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 5

  Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

  Nationwide Covid cases are up 55 percent

  US sees 'very substantial' uptick in COVID cases

  Kim slams North Korea's Covid response as 'immature'

  FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

  FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

  North Korea's Kim inspects pharmacies as Covid cases increase

  North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

  Kim Jong Un visits North Korea's Covid crisis headquarters

  Biden marks 'tragic milestone' of one million Covid deaths in U.S.

  Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

  North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged

  Watch: Beijing's once bustling streets deserted amid Covid outbreak

  California nurses are increasingly quitting over burnout from Covid

  Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines

  Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai

Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

Shanghai has lifted its Covid-19 lockdown after two months, with the strict measures not only derailing the lives of millions but also global supply chains. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer is in China with more on what the reopening will look like. June 2, 2022

    Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

  • 'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

  • Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 5

  • Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

  • Nationwide Covid cases are up 55 percent

