IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction

    04:59

  • Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire

    01:51

  • Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder

    01:02

  • Philadelphia 17-year-old stalked and fatally shot while walking her dog

    02:13

  • Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses

    03:53

  • 'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app

    01:38

  • Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women

    01:33

  • Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping

    01:34

  • FBI charges Massachusetts woman with Boston Children's Hospital bomb threat

    01:56

  • Judge considers banning cameras during Lori Vallow murder trial

    02:49

  • Cardi B sentenced to community service for strip club brawl

    01:38

  • Arrest made in California teen's fatal overdose

    02:08

  • Former Kansas police detective arrested by FBI in connection to sexual assaults

    01:12

  • Texas doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags, leading to colleague's death

    02:56

  • Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death

    01:15

  • 'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny

    02:38

  • Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    02:48

  • Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder

    01:50

  • Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes

    01:35

NBC News NOW

Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison

00:21

Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and will serve another 36 months of supervised probation following her release. Papini plead guilty in April to mail fraud charges and to lying to a law enforcement officer. Sept. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction

    04:59

  • Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire

    01:51

  • Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder

    01:02

  • Philadelphia 17-year-old stalked and fatally shot while walking her dog

    02:13

  • Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses

    03:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All