Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as COO of Facebook’s parent company Meta after 14 years. In a statement posted on Facebook, Sandberg says “it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” which includes focusing more on her foundation and philanthropic work. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on her achievements throughout the years at the tech giant.June 1, 2022

