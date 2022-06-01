Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years

- Now Playing
Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years04:30
- UP NEXT
5 life-changing tech trends impacting lives around the world03:51
Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers04:23
New York City removes last public payphone01:23
Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers03:45
Drunk driving prevention technology coming soon to newly-built vehicles04:18
Biden hails technological collaboration with South Korea during Samsung tour01:46
New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents03:30
University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction03:03
Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt00:44
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic04:15
Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold01:54
Good to Know: FCC proposes Wi-Fi on school buses, AT&T rolls out GPS-based 911 calls01:48
Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers02:25
E-reader apps targeted by conservative parents as part of book ban culture war02:36
Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows05:35
Must-have products for returning to the office04:02
Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years01:07
Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter00:23
- Now Playing
Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years04:30
- UP NEXT
5 life-changing tech trends impacting lives around the world03:51
Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers04:23
New York City removes last public payphone01:23
Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers03:45
Drunk driving prevention technology coming soon to newly-built vehicles04:18
Play All