Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus
March 11, 2024
    Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

05:04

A ship carrying food and aid destined for the Gaza Strip has been stuck at the Cypriot port of Larnaca due to technical difficulties. World Central Kitchen, the U.S. charity supplying the aid, says the ship is now ready to depart. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on when the vessel could get moving.March 11, 2024

    Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

