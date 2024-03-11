Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

- Now Playing
Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus05:04
- UP NEXT
New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza02:02
Israel strikes landmark residential building in Rafah00:53
How the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is affecting children03:48
Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet01:50
‘We have nothing’: Hunger and desperation as insufficient aid arrives in Gaza02:14
Former Israeli PM disputes Biden’s claim that Israel can do more to get aid into Gaza08:37
‘Be strong for me’: Freed Israeli hostage fights for husband still in Hamas captivity08:28
Food shortages hit southern Gaza, where families go hungry in Rafah01:09
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks intersection near Capitol01:07
Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire02:29
Inside mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza01:46
‘There are no houses’: Civilians return to destroyed Khan Younis neighborhood01:24
Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza02:10
Traumatized kids in Rafah get psychological help in a colorful tent01:24
At least 3 killed on shipping vessel in first fatal Houthi attack since start of Israel-Hamas war01:53
Gaza cease-fire talks continue amid push to get a deal done by Ramadan04:44
Elderly Gaza City resident dies from malnutrition, dehydration after dayslong siege, son says00:50
Adam Schiff’s primary victory speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protest02:06
Investigation into Harvard following complaint from pro-Palestinian students04:28
- Now Playing
Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus05:04
- UP NEXT
New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza02:02
Israel strikes landmark residential building in Rafah00:53
How the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is affecting children03:48
Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet01:50
‘We have nothing’: Hunger and desperation as insufficient aid arrives in Gaza02:14
Play All