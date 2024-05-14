IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse lost power, new report shows
May 14, 202403:27

The cargo ship that caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse experienced power failure ten hours before the crash, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. There were two other outages the night of the crash, but it is still unknown whether there is a connection between the two. May 14, 2024

