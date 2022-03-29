At least 5 people were killed by a shooter in an Orthodox neighborhood outside of Tel Aviv, Israel. The gunman who was reportedly Palestinian was later killed by police. It is the fifth attack in that area in less than two weeks. March 29, 2022
How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap
05:24
Funding for uninsured Covid patients to receive free tests and treatment runs out
04:30
Now Playing
Shooting in Israel leaves multiple dead
00:32
UP NEXT
FDA authorizes second Covid booster shot
00:30
Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv
04:46
Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?