Should Gov. Cuomo be impeached despite his resignation?

In her first public appearance since New York Governor Cuomo’s resignation, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul distanced herself from her predecessor, saying two had “not been close, physically or otherwise.” New York Democratic Assembly Member and member of the judiciary committee looking into the allegations against Governor Cuomo, Phil Steck, joins News NOW to share whether the impeachment of the governor should continue after his stepping down and how Lt. Governor Hochul can regain trust with New Yorkers. Aug. 12, 2021