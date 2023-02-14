Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan

Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured06:14
- Now Playing
Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan02:59
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died02:55
Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn03:57
Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase01:52
Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows04:05
Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers04:59
Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake02:17
Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death01:37
Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting01:36
Arrest made in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher01:29
Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody01:00
Michigan teen missing for more than a year found in closet01:43
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders01:43
Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family in Ukraine02:25
Best friend of Alex Murdaugh testifies in murder trial03:07
Atlanta police release body camera footage of 'Cop City' shooting01:16
Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog01:08
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting02:32
Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout01:28
Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured06:14
- Now Playing
Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan02:59
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died02:55
Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn03:57
Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase01:52
Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows04:05
Play All