    Silicon Valley Bank customer used personal funds to pay employees due to shutdown

Jack Singh, an adviser at tech startup Avahi Inc., said he used money out of his personal account to cover the payroll for his employees after Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest bank in the U.S., shut down. Singh said his company has reached out to SVB to no avail.March 11, 2023

