Simone Biles hopes to be a ‘voice for the voiceless’ in championing mental health
10:08
Olympic gymnastics icon and newly appointed Chief Impact Officer for online mental health platform Cerebral, Simone Biles, joins News NOW along with founder and CEO of Cerebral, Kyle Robertson, to talk about Bile’s decision to withdraw from competition at the Tokyo 2020 Games citing mental health and how she is partnering with Cerebral to challenge the stigma often associated with mental health. Oct. 21, 2021