NBC News NOW

Singapore to decriminalize sex between men, prime minister says

04:01

Singapore announced it will decriminalize sex between men within the country, but the prime minister also said a constitutional amendment would be introduced that defines marriage as between a man and woman. Director of the LGBT Rights Program at Human Rights Watch, Graeme Reid, joins News NOW to share his reaction to the decision and whether Singapore’s announcement could impact other countries where it is illegal to express being openly LGBT.  Aug. 22, 2022

