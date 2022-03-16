Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires
Singer, songwriter and longtime environmental activist Carole King testified at a House hearing on preventing catastrophic wildfires. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill on how it was important for King to testify for this specific hearing because she wants lawmakers to address wildfire management. March 16, 2022
