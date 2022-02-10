Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt
The Mexican government said six migrant children are safe following a rescue from the raging waters of the Rio Grande after they got caught in the current while trying to cross the river into the U.S. on their own. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on the dangers of river crossings. Feb. 10, 2022
Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt
