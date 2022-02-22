Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures
Multiple stabbings occurred on the New York City subway over the weekend as new safety measures were set to go in effect. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with some New Yorkers who said the initiative is long overdue. Feb. 22, 2022
