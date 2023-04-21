IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sixth person charged in NYC 'citywide robbery scheme'

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in North Carolina basketball shooting surrenders

    02:08

  • Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

    04:02

  • Canadian airport heist nets almost $15 million in gold and valuables, police say

    01:02

  • Lawyer reveals new details on Alex Murdaugh's life in prison

    01:40

  • California police department faces audit over racist texts

    01:54

  • 'Why couldn't you call 911?': Ralph Yarl's father calls for justice

    01:30

  • Manhunt underway after neighbor shoots North Carolina father, 6-year-old

    01:16

  • Group of teens beat and rob Chicago couple

    04:03

  • Kaylin Gillis' father expresses anguish over her death

    04:47

  • Suspect arrested after Maine quadruple murder and highway shooting

    01:30

  • Dominion and Fox News reach $787.5 million settlement in defamation case

    07:17

  • Calls grow for local Oklahoma officials' resignations after racist leaked audio

    03:32

  • Missouri man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl in custody

    03:24

  • New York man fatally shoots woman who made wrong turn in his driveway

    01:52

  • Texas substitute teacher accused of organizing student fights

    01:58

  • Dominion vs. Fox News defamation trial to get underway

    05:08

  • Trial delayed in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

    03:19

  • Air National Guardsman arrested after applying for job on parody hitman website

    02:56

  • Biden speaks with teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell

    06:40

NBC News NOW

Sixth person charged in NYC 'citywide robbery scheme'

02:10

Social worker Julio Ramirez died following a "drug-facilitated theft" after leaving a New York City gay bar a year ago. NBC’s Jay Valle explains how Ramirez’s death is part of a broader citywide robbery scheme that is allegedly responsible for the death of at least one other person. April 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sixth person charged in NYC 'citywide robbery scheme'

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in North Carolina basketball shooting surrenders

    02:08

  • Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

    04:02

  • Canadian airport heist nets almost $15 million in gold and valuables, police say

    01:02

  • Lawyer reveals new details on Alex Murdaugh's life in prison

    01:40

  • California police department faces audit over racist texts

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All