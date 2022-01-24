IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida school district cancels lecture over critical race theory concerns

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

    00:19
  • UP NEXT

    FBI searches headquarters of 'Center for Covid Control' testing company

    00:31

  • Arizona Republicans propose changes to elections after 2020 election review finds no fraud

    02:41

  • Stock market plunges to lowest levels since March 2020

    01:33

  • 21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021

    03:06

  • Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds

    02:11

  • Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

    03:48

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • Biden considers deploying U.S. troops near Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

    06:53

  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives

    12:41

  • Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

    04:51

  • Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border

    03:13

  • Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents  

    02:39

  • D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

    05:20

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51

  • U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020

    03:16

  • Glitch in government's Covid test website not allowing some to order kits

    02:37

  • I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms

    02:52

NBC News NOW

Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

00:19

Five men and one woman have been found dead in a Milwaukee home. At least five of the victims appear to have suffered from gunshot wounds.Jan. 24, 2022

  • Florida school district cancels lecture over critical race theory concerns

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

    00:19
  • UP NEXT

    FBI searches headquarters of 'Center for Covid Control' testing company

    00:31

  • Arizona Republicans propose changes to elections after 2020 election review finds no fraud

    02:41

  • Stock market plunges to lowest levels since March 2020

    01:33

  • 21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All